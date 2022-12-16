A huge aquarium in Berlin exploded on Friday morning causing a million litres of water to flood out of the Sea Life tourist attraction, police said.

Glass and other debris were swept out of the building -- which also contains a hotel and cafes -- after the structure burst around 6 am CET.

German police spokesman Martin Stralau said at least one person was lightly injured.

The aquarium is the “largest, cylindrical, free-standing aquarium in the world,” according to Sea Life Berlin. According to the website, “Around 1,500 fish from over 100 different species live in the tropical tank.”

There was speculation that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak, but Stralau said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared a bomb had exploded.

The 10-minute elevator ride through the tank was one of the highlights of the attraction.