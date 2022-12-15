Two people were killed in a Russian strike on Kherson on Thursday, according to the office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The enemy again struck the centre of the city, 100 meters from the building of the regional administration,” said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, adding that two people had died in the attack.

Ukraine recaptured the southern city in November and Russian forces have regularly targeted it in the weeks since their retreat across the Dnipro River.

It was bombed three times on Thursday, according to Ukrainian media. On Wednesday, the strike on the regional administration left six injured, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

Across the Kherson region, three civilians were killed and 13 injured on Wednesday, Tymoshenko said in a separate Telegram message.

Russian forces occupied the city of Kherson and almost all of the wider region shortly after they invaded Ukraine in late February.