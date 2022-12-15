War in Ukraine: Deadly attack leaves Kherson without power

Russian bombs continue to rain on Kherson, a city recaptured last month by Ukrainian forces.

At least two people were killed on Thursday due to Russian shelling, which has also left Kherson without power, further plunging its residents into misery as winter temperatures have fallen below freezing.

Meanwhile, Kyiv announced on Wednesday it had shot down more than a dozen Iran-made drones in Moscow’s latest assault on the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was doing everything it could to obtain more modern and powerful anti-aircraft and anti-drone systems.

Ukrainian bombs also hit Russian-controlled cities. In Donetsk, Ukrainian shelling has left at least one dead and nine injured.

According to the city's Moscow-appointed mayor, it was the largest shelling against the city since 2014.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the alleged strikes.

And while the violence of the conflict does not seem to be slowing down, recent videos show 64 Ukrainian soldiers and a US national released in a prisoner swap with Russia.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions more displaced and cities reduced to rubble since the Russian invasion began on February 24.