Kyiv has accused Moscow of further militarising the country’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, raising fears that Europe’s largest atomic power station could be used as a base to fire on Ukrainian territory.

The Institute for the Study of War has previously reported that Russian forces have stored military equipment, including ammunition, armoured personnel carriers, anti-aircraft guns and other armaments on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s grounds.

The power plant has been under the control of Russian forces since the early days of the war in Ukraine.

