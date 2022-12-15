A recent drop in temperatures to consistently below freezing has allowed the ground in much of Ukraine to solidify, setting the conditions for an increase in the pace of offensive operations.

According to the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), both Russia and Ukraine will use this to their advantage and are likely to increase the intensity of the war, with only minor changes to the front lines since Kyiv re-captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

After Moscow has signalled that a Christmas truce is not on the cards, what does the rest of winter have in store for the direction of the war in Ukraine?

