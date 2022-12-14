Ukraine war: Civic buildings hit in drones attack on central Kyiv

At least two administrative buildings have been hit in an attack on the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, authorities say, with at least a dozen drones reportedly shot down by air defences over Kyiv and the surrounding area.

Shortly earlier, the mayor of Kyiv reported multiple explosions in the city centre, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country. Air raid siren alerts sounded for about 20 minutes before the blasts.

It comes amid reports that the United States is close to finalising plans to send its Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in a potentially pivotal move in the conflict.

Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. Shrapnel from one drone damaged two administrative buildings in the central Shevchenkyvskyi district, the Kyiv city administration said on its Telegram channel.

Emergency teams were sent to the area and information about potential casualties was being clarified.

Klitschko added that Ukraine's anti-aircraft defence system had shot down 10 Iranian-made drones over the capital and Kyiv and the surrounding region. Authorities have since said that more drones have been downed.

Ukrainian authorities said that during the last round of attacks on December 5, more than 60 of 70 strikes were intercepted by air defence systems.

The reported blasts come as Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, in recent weeks as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions.

US officials said on Tuesday that the United States was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia.

The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks in the war between the countries that erupted with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

US officials also said last week that Moscow has been looking to Iran to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles.

On Tuesday, more than 50 countries and international organisations at a conference in Paris pledged €1 billion in aid for Ukraine to keep the country in power and fed through the winter.