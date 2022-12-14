Lawsuit accuses Meta of inciting violence in Ethiopia

Two Ethiopians have accused Facebook’s parent company, Meta, of amplifying sectarian conflict within their country.

The case has been filed in neighbouring Kenya, home to the platform’s content moderation operations for Ethiopia.

The petitioners argue that Meta hasn’t hired enough content moderators and say it reacts more slowly to crises in Africa than elsewhere in the world.

One of the Ethiopians bringing the case is the son of a university professor, Meareg Amare, who was killed after weeks of public messages on Facebook calling for violence against him.

The petitioners are asking the court to set up a more than €1.5 billion compensation fund for victims of hate and violence incited on Facebook.

