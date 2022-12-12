As snow fell heavily around the London area, Stansted Airport was forced to cancel ALL flights due to the wintry conditions. A spokesperson for Gatwick said that delays and cancellations were necessary for health and safety reasons, and to make time to de-ice aircrafts.

Travellers at Heathrow and Gatwick also saw over 50 flights being cancelled, caused by fog and ice on the runway. Air companies apologised to customers and offered them food and hotel vouchers.

Roads and railway services have also been heavily disrupted. A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Scotland, London and Southwestern England due to the heavy snowfall.

Children die in Solihull

The snowy conditions bring risks and danger. Three children have died after falling through the ice on a lake in Soulihil near Birmingham. They had been playing in a park when the ice gave way beneath their feet.

West Midland's Police have issued a warning to the public of the risks of ice and advise not to go near ponds and rivers that are frozen over.

