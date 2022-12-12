Treacherous weather conditions in Europe cause disruption to travel

United Kingdom

A blanket of snow has covered London and parts of the UK causing major travel disruption on the roads and at airports - with more than 300 flight cancellations.

Temperatures have dropped to minus ten degrees Celsius in some areas in recent days.

There are yellow alerts for snow, fog and frost in several areas including the southeast and southwest of England, and the north of Scotland.

Poland

The snow has also affected Poland with delays and disruption on public transport and roads.

Meteorologists say the country will be in the grip of freezing conditions as temperatures will drop to minus 10 to 15 degrees Celsius, possibly reaching minus 20.

Estonia

The cold spell in Estonia meant there were more than ten thousand homes without power by Monday afternoon.

Flights were cancelled, trains were delayed and ferries were disrupted by the strong winds.

Bosnia-Herzegovina & Croatia

Meanwhile in the northwest area of Bosnia-Herzegovina and also in Croatia heavy rainfall over the weekend caused rivers to overflow, which flooded dozens of houses.

A body was discovered in Bosnia Herzegovina after a landslide buried a section of a road.