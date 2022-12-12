Avalanches and grounded flights: Europe braces for more snowy weather

Blizzards across Poland have caused widespread traffic disruption and sparked avalanche warnings.

The Polish Institute of Meteorology issued a weather warning across the country on Sunday, as the " Brygida" cold weather front brought snow and strong winds to many large regions.

In the Polish area of Kopa Kondracka, volunteer mountain rescuers managed to rescue three people buried in an avalanche.

They brought back a man and his 11-year-old son and a woman partially buried in an avalanche near Szpiglasowa Przełęcz.

London's airports halted by snow

A yellow weather warning remains in place for southwestern England, London and Scotland, and travel disruptions are expected to continue at least through the morning today. Trains have been delayed and drivers of vehicles have been advised to take extra care after several accidents on the highways.

Last night, Stansted Airport’s only runway was closed to allow snow to be cleared. At Heathrow yesterday, more than 50 flights were cancelled due to fog. The wave of bad weather is expected to last several days.

More snow expected

Snowy conditions are expected to continue in other European countries. In the Puy- de- Dôme, In central France, the first snowfalls were recorded and in the Scandinavian countries, temperatures are expected to reach as low as -23 degrees Celsius.

The cold weather represents a significant stress test for Europe's energy infrastructure after several governments have warned of possible power outages in the upcoming winter months.

Watch the video in the player above for more.