For Human Rights Day, Budapest Bike Maffia, a Hungarian charity prepared and served more than 2,000 sandwiches for the needy in the capital.

A gesture even more important today due to the economic crisis that has plunged many into poverty according to the organisation's founder.

"If I look at the number of homeless people living on the streets, it hasn't changed. But we are seeing an increase in elderly people, living in apartments, that are coming to us for help," said Zoltán Havasi, founder of Budapest Bike Maffia, in an interview with Euronews.

Some of the volunteers included high school students who helped all Saturday to prepare the sandwiches.

The distribution will continue for the coming days with the charity hoping to bring a little bit of warmth to see people through the cold winter.