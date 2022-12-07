Djokovic to get his shot at 10th Australian title in 2023

Serbian grand slam champion Novak Djokovic is set to return to Australia for his 2023 Australian Open campaign at the Adelaide International in January - this comes after his visa was revoked nearly a year ago.

Now ranked as the world number 5, he's aiming for his 10th Australian title after missing his chance in 2022.

Last January, the 35-year-old was deported over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccination.

He was also handed a 3-year visa ban, which was revoked last month by the current Australian government.

Djokovic was not vaccinated against coronavirus when he arrived in Melbourne ahead of the 2022 tournament, but Australia has since lifted strict rules for unvaccinated travellers.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said earlier this year that Djokovic was welcome to compete if he could get a visa, but warned that Tennis Australia would be unable to lobby on his behalf.

The 21-time winner will be joined in the men's draw by Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur will be headlining the women's draw.

To watch the full report, please click on the player icon above.