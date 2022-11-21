Hospices of Beaune auction: historic record of 29 million euros raised

The annual Hospices de Beaune wine sale has raised a whopping €29 million – the highest ever for a charity wine auction.

This year's edition also broke the previous record set in 2018, which was €14 million.

The proceeds will go to multiple charities and towards the upkeep of the hospices of Beaune.

The organisers could not hide their excitement after this year's success.

An unexpected triumph linked to the great quality of wine that springs from an abundant harvest this year.

And after 2 years of Covid and travel restrictions, many foreign customers were able to attend the oldest charitable auction in the world.

"We went almost from one extreme to the other. The 2021 sale had only 362 casks, the smallest yield in 40 years", said Amayes Aouli, the Sales Director of Europe at Sotheby's Wine.

"Now, we are at the other extreme in 2022 with an abundant yield. This auction offers 820 pieces for sale, the second largest edition of this beautiful institution," he said.

The 2021 harvest had been cut in half by devastating spring frost.

Only 356 casks had been offered for sale that year, unheard of since 1977.