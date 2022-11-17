FIFA has unveiled the winner's trophy that 32 nations will be hoping to get their hands on at this year's World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on Sunday.

The unveiling took place at the FIFA Fan Festival, the official fan zone in Al Bidda Park in the centre of Doha. The site will be able to host 40,000 fans at a time once the tournament gets under way.

Defending Champions France arrived in Doha on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the cup since Brazil in 1962.

"We do have this status as the reigning champions, but, there are other great teams here and I think that it'll be a great tournament", said France's captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

"This is clearly a sporting adventure for us, as well as human adventure for the whole squad", said France's head coach Didier Deschamps.

"They have the huge responsibility of getting good results, the same as all the other major European countries taking part in this World Cup", he added.