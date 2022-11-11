18:56

'Kherson is ours!' Zelenskyy hails recapture of city

Kherson is "ours", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said triumphantly after Ukrainian troops entered the city.

"Our people. It's ours. Kherson," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, accompanying his short message with the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag.

Here's a translation of his message:

"Today is a historic day. We are taking back Kherson. As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city. But special units are already in the city.

"Kherson residents have been waiting. They have never given up on Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified - and Ukraine always returns its own.

"And even when the city is not completely cleared of the enemy presence - Kherson residents themselves are already removing Russian symbols from the streets and buildings and any traces of the occupiers' presence in Kherson.

"The same was in all other cities liberated by our defenders. The same will be in those cities that are still waiting for our return.

Ukraine will come to all its people.

"And I am grateful to every soldier and every unit of the Defence Forces who are ensuring the conduct of this offensive operation in the south.

Absolutely everyone - from privates to generals. The Armed Forces, intelligence, the Security Service, the National Guard - all those who brought this day closer for Kherson region."