COP27: How technology plays a role in the climate change negotiations

As the political negotiations continue at the COP27 in Egypt, side events are taking place on various big tech projects and initiatives.

These meetings are meant to discuss and analyse technological developments.

For example, the Swiss company Climeworks has developed a way to extract CO2 from the atmosphere.

"Its become more and more clear that in order to reach the temperature goals set in Paris we have to do to take certain measures.

"The first being massive emissions reductions on an unprecedented scale. But in addition to that, we also need to be employing large-scale technologies that can remove CO2 from the atmosphere," told Euronews Louis Uzor, Climate Policy Manager at Climeworks.

These parallel discussions are also an opportunity to examine the pros and cons of certain proposed solutions.

For instance, planting trees is key to fighting climate change, but experts say it needs to be part of a broader approach.

"Planting trees can be a solution from a market perspective and also from an ecosystem perspective. But as much this could be a solution, another alternative is forest conservation: keeping ecosystems as they are and maintaining them over time," said Pina Gervassi, Climate and Restoration Director at the Forest Stewardship Council.

"We also need to restore and make sure that degraded forests become efficient, not only from a productive point of view but also from an ecological and social perspective," she told Euronews.

These events do not directly influence the negotiations between governments and institutions but they do contribute to the climate debate that intersects politics, civil society and industry.