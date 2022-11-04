Donald Trump says he will ‘probably’ run for president in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has dropped strong hints about a 2024 White House run at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa.

"The election was rigged and stolen and now our country is being destroyed… and now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," he said.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and there was no evidence of widespread fraud, with multiple legal challenges thrown out of court.

But his repeated lie that he was the victim of electoral theft has been taken to heart by his supporters and divided the Republican party.

Trump has previously mused about making a comeback, but not as directly as this, before a jubilant crowds of supporters chanting his name.

On Tuesday tens of millions of Americans will head to the polls for the country’s midterm elections. More than 32 million Americans have already cast their vote in person or by mail, in an election that’s being charged by the economy, abortion, immigration, and gun rights.

Experts recommend not reading too much into early vote numbers, but they mostly agree that there's a lot of interest in the upcoming election.

Recently, Democrats have sought to paint this vote as centering around the future of democracy in America.

An attack on the US House of Representatives Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, on 28 October along with repeated refusals to accept the verdict of the 2020 presidential election from multiple senior Republicans, has fueled this.

Meanwhile, Republican candidates have focused on the high level of price rises in the country. Inflation currently stands at 8.5%, largely due to soaring fuel and food costs in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have been crisscrossing the country in an attempt to drum up support for their respective parties.

If the polls are to be believed it is likely that the Republicans will take back control of the House of Representatives, while the results for the Senate look more even.

If they do so, Biden will find it extremely difficult to get much of his future legislative agenda through Congress, with levels of partisanship being at possibly the highest level since the birth of the country.