USA

Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' at California home

By Euronews  with Reuters
FILE: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband, Paul, arrive for a state dinner at the White House, Tuesday, April 28, 2015
FILE: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband, Paul, arrive for a state dinner at the White House, Tuesday, April 28, 2015   -   Copyright  AP Photo

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement said. 

"Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

The Democratic House speaker, who is second in line to the US presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was convicted of a misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in a car accident in May. 

He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California.

Pelosi owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm.