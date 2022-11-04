British conspiracist David Icke has been banned from entering dozens of European countries for two years because he "poses a threat to public order".

It is part of restrictions placed on him by Dutch authorities to stop him from attending a planned weekend demonstration in Amsterdam.

The former footballer has already been removed from Facebook and Twitter for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

His claims have been amplified by far-right Dutch politicians.

Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yeṣilgöz-Zegerius told reporters on Friday that the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and the right to protest were "not limitless".

A letter from immigration authorities said, "there are concrete indications that [Icke's] arrival in the Netherlands poses a threat to public order."

The Netherlands order also bans Icke from 26 countries in the EU's passport-free Schengen travel zone.

Icke wrote on his website that the move was an "extraordinary, over-the-top response" from "the Dutch fascist regime".

He had been expected to address a demonstration on Sunday by an anti-authority group. Law enforcement authorities have said the gathering will draw far-left counter-demonstrations and lead to public unrest.

In 2019, Australian authorities also cancelled Icke's visa and refused him entry to the country ahead of a speaking tour.