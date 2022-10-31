German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin on Sunday.

Police said three men with face coverings tore down banners and flags from a vehicle parked near the building and attacked the occupants inside.

Three people were injured in the ensuing fight. The assailants then fled by car.

The vehicle had been sporting banners such as “Iranians want democracy” and “Women Life Freedom," according to the DPA news agency.

Large solidarity protests have been held in Germany and other European countries in recent weeks against the Iranian government.