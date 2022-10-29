Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to Iranians joining the protests that have roiled the country since last month.

"We are again telling our youth, the minority who have been deceived, stop wicked acts. Today is the end of the riots. Don't take to streets anymore," said the Guards commander in chief General Hossein Salami.

Meanwhile the trial of five people accused of capital crimes related to the protests that have rocked Iran for six weeks began on Saturday in Tehran, judicial authorities said.

The unrest — sparked by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police — has rocked the Islamic Republic for over a month.

Amini died three days after being detained for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code for women.

Security forces have violently cracked down on demonstrations with live ammunition, anti-riot pellets and tear gas.

Saturday saw people take to the streets across Europe in support of the Iranian demonstrators. Here is a round-up of some of them:

Germany

Thousands of people gathered in Germany's capital on Saturday to show solidarity with antigovernment protesters in Iran.

Participants held up Iranian flags and signs criticizing Iran's leaders, many with the tagline "Women, Life, Freedom" in both English and German.

Demonstrators formed a continuous line all the way from the Victory Column in Berlin's Tiergarten park to the Brandenburg gate.

Several thousand people also expressed their solidarity with the protesters in Iran at a demonstration in Cologne.

Several thousand people express their solidarity with the protesters in Iran at a demonstration in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP

Italy

Hundreds of people gathered in Rome to protest against the Iranian government on Saturday and its recent crackdown on seven weeks of demonstrations.

The protesters — among them both Iranians and Italians — carried photographs of Mahsa Amini. Gathered in San Giovanni square, they chanted "woman, life, freedom."

"We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting for the whole Middle East, we are fighting for the whole world. It's not a normal government, at all," said Sara Moradi, an Iranian woman living in Turin.

"We are trying to say with our loud voices, also to the Western governments that we don't want this regime anymore," said Hamideh Saberi, an Iranian student from Turin. "They need to help Iranian people to actually pass from this regime and get to the democracy."

People cast their shadows as they stage a protest against the death of Mahsa Amini, during a rally in central Rome, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

France

People gathered in Paris and other French cities on Saturday in support of the Iranian protest movement, AFP reported.

In the capital, several hundred people took part in a rally at the Place de la République, waving many Iranian flags and placards with slogans such as "Women, life, freedom".

"I think there is a real revolution and I think they will reach freedom," Mahtab Ghorbani, 39, a writer exiled in France for five years and one of the organisers of the rally, told AFP.

In Toulouse, about 150 people marched. The demonstrators, carrying Iranian flags, formed a human chain.

In Lyon, about 250 people, according to the Rhône prefecture, responded to the call of the Collectif des anciens étudiants de Lyon and took part in a march from Place Bellecour. They held up signs reading "Solidarity for freedom", "We are all revolted", "#MahsaAmini", and chanted "We don't want the Islamic regime, we don't want the misogynist regime", "Yes to a democratic republic in Iran".

Demonstrators called on the French government to "put pressure" on the Iranian regime.

UK

People also turned out in British cities including London and Brighton in support of the anti-government demonstrations in Iran.

In London, protesters demonstrated to support doctors who are risking their lives treating people protesting in Iran in light of the death of Mahsa Amini.

People wave pre-islamic revolution Iran's flags as they take part in a protest against Iranian authorities, in London, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Ireland's capital Dublin also witnessed a demonstration over the death of the 22-year-old who died in mid-September while in police custody in Iran.