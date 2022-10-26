Protesters march to Mahsa Amini’s grave in Iran

Hundreds of protesters poured into the streets to mark 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran's biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade.

Amini was detained for improperly wearing the hijab, which is enforced in public areas in Iran.

Many also made their way to Mahsa Amini’s grave located in northwestern Iran. State-run media then announced that schools and universities in the region would close, purportedly to curb "the spread of influenza."

In downtown Tehran, major sections of the traditional grand bazaar closed in solidarity with the protests. Crowds clapped and shouted “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” through the sprawling marketplace.

Riot police on motorbikes were out in force. A large group of men and women marched through the streets, setting bins ablaze and shouting, ‘death to the dictator!’ as cars honked their support.

Authorities used anti-riot bullets at protesters in the streets and sprayed pellets upward at journalists filming from windows and rooftops. Anti-government chants also echoed from the University of Tehran campus.

Since the protests erupted, security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrations, killing over 200 people, according to rights groups.

Many have been arrested, with estimates in the thousands. Iranian judicial officials announced this week they would bring over 600 people to trial over their role in the protests. This includes 315 in Tehran, 201 in the neighboring Alborz province and 105 in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.