English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
United Kingdom

King Charles III to be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6th 2023

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP
King Charles III
King Charles III   -   Copyright  أ ب

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May the 6th of next year - in a ceremony that Buckingham Palace says will be "forward-looking"

In a statement, the Palace confirmed that Charles will be crowned in a ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury alongside his wife, Queen consort Camilla. It added that the coronation will reflect the monarch's role today.

The announcement comes amid speculation that Charles' ceremony will be significantly shorter and less extravagant that the three-hour coronation for the late Queen Elizabeth II.