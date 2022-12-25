Britain’s new monarch has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcasted his first Christmas message as monarch.

His speech also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are currently staging mass walkouts as they fight the government over pay rises amid soaring inflation.

In a prerecorded message, the King also empathised with people struggling to make ends meet “at a time of great anxiety and hardship”.

Like some other parts of the world, the UK is wrestling with a cost-of-living crisis. Soaring food and energy prices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have created financial strains for many individuals and families.

Speaking over video footage of food banks and other charity work, Charles expressed sympathy for “those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm.”

Charles also reached out to people of other faiths in the United Kingdom and across the British Commonwealth, saying the meaning of Jesus Christ’s birth crosses “the boundaries of faith and belief”.

