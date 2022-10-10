Ukraine war: Deadly Russiqn missile strikes rock Kyiv and other major citiesComments
Explosions rocked multiple cities acros Ukraine on Monday morning, including Kyiv, which come following months of relative calm in the capital.
At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, according to preliminary information from the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs.
Follow the latest developments in our live blog below:
In summary
- A wave of missile strikes hit Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities on Monday morning
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were "dead and injured" from the blasts
- Leaders across Europe condemned the strikes, denouncing them as 'war crimes'
- Moldovia's Deputy PM claims three Russia cruise missiles violated its airspace
- The strikes come after a huge explosion damaged a bridge linking Russia and Crimea over the weekend
Finland: Random attacks against civilians are war crimes
Finland's foreign minister has joined a chorus of European politicians criticing Russian missile strikes against targets in Ukraine on Monday morning.
Pekka Haavisto said that "random attacks against civilians are war crimes."
"Russia must stop its illegal aggression and leave Ukraine," the former United Nations official wrote on Twitter.
Zelenskyy asks European leaders for 'tough' response
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked his German and French counterparts for a "tough" response to Russia following heavy shelling of several Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.
"We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for a tough European and international reaction, as well as increased pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said on Twitter, after speaking urgently with Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron.
Zelenskyy also called for an emergency meeting of the G7.
The group of advanced economies -- including the UK, US, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan --- has said it would meet to discuss developments in Ukraine on Tuesday.
After Zelenskyy's comments, Macron said the situation inside the country was of "extreme concern" to him and reaffirmed France's commitment to increase military support.
These comments were echoed by European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell.
Mid-Monday morning, Borrell said he was "deeply shocked" by Russia's attacks on civilians in Ukraine and announced "additional" military support for Kyiv.
"Such acts have no place in the 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We stand with Ukraine. Further EU military support is on the way," he said, adding that measures on new European funding would be adopted soon.
(AFP)
'Russian missiles' violated Moldovan airspace, claims Deputy PM
Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister has said that "Russian missiles" fired on Ukraine this morning violated his country's airspace.
Writing on Twitter, Nicu Popescu, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: "Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace."
"I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," he added.
Moldova, a former Soviet state, borders southwestern Ukraine and has a significant Russian-speaking minority, who make up around 9% of the population.
There have been concerns in the past that Moldova could get dragged into the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow.
Dnipro: At least three dead in strikes on southern city
A telecommunications building was hit in the central city of Dnipro on Monday morning, one of several strikes in the southern city that caused at least three deaths.
Bystanders said that two rockets hit the building in the western end of the city. A heavily damaged bus could be seen on the street in front of the building, which was strewn with rubble and broken glass.
Oleksandr Shuklin, a construction worker who was working on a site just adjacent to the strike, said he’d seen one person who had died and another that was taken away by ambulance with injuries.
He said he believed the strikes across Ukraine on Monday were Russian retaliation for the explosion on the Kerch bridge on Saturday. (AP)
Putin is 'terrorising innocent lives' says Dutch PM
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says Vladimir Putin is "massively terrorising innocent lives in Kyiv and other cities."
Writing on Twitter, Rutte said his country "condemns these heinous acts."
"Putin does not seem to understand that the will of the Ukrainian people is unbreakable. Ukraine remains determined, and we continue to support Ukraine."
Explosions in Lviv target energy infrastructure
Explosions were also reported in a number of other locations across Ukraine, including the western city of Lviv that has been a refuge for many people fleeing the fighting in the east; as well as Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.
"Strikes on energy infrastructure in the Lviv region were recorded," regional governor Maxim Kozitsky said on Telegram, calling on residents "to stay in shelters" in the face of "the threat of further attacks".