12:24

Zelenskyy asks European leaders for 'tough' response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked his German and French counterparts for a "tough" response to Russia following heavy shelling of several Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.

"We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for a tough European and international reaction, as well as increased pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said on Twitter, after speaking urgently with Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy also called for an emergency meeting of the G7.

The group of advanced economies -- including the UK, US, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan --- has said it would meet to discuss developments in Ukraine on Tuesday.

After Zelenskyy's comments, Macron said the situation inside the country was of "extreme concern" to him and reaffirmed France's commitment to increase military support.

These comments were echoed by European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell.

Mid-Monday morning, Borrell said he was "deeply shocked" by Russia's attacks on civilians in Ukraine and announced "additional" military support for Kyiv.

"Such acts have no place in the 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We stand with Ukraine. Further EU military support is on the way," he said, adding that measures on new European funding would be adopted soon.

(AFP)