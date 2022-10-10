The European Union has responded with outrage to a new wave of strikes on Ukrainian cities…marking an escalation in fighting that hasn’t been seen for months.

"What is happening is sickening this indiscriminate attack on children, the people going by their daily lives, going to school civilians being killed ... is absolutely reprehensible," the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, told Euronews.

"For me, I will repeat what I've always said, appeasement has never worked and appeasement will never work. These are war crimes and the response has to be proportionate."

She added that the bloc should continue to support Ukraine.

"Ukraine must win this war and we must do everything to make sure that Ukraine wins the war," she said.

"We must respond to Ukraine's demands. They are fighting for their lives. We have a war in Europe. We can't let the Kremlin get away with it".

At least 11 people have died and another 64 were injured in the recent attacks.

The spokesperson for the European Commission, Peter Stano, also claimed that the strikes “amount to a war crime."

And the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, has backed the creation of an international tribunal to investigate possible war crimes committed in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also condemned the attacks on civilian infrastructure and stated that the Alliance will continue to support Kyiv for as long as necessary.