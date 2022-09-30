A senior Russian-backed official has acknowledged that Moscow's forces are "partially surrounded" in a strategic city in eastern Ukraine.

"At the moment, Lyman is partially surrounded," said Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed governor in the Donetsk region.

"The Svatove road is under our control, but under fire periodically," he wrote on Telegram, adding that the nearby villages of Yampil and Drobycheve "are not under total control".

In his nightly address on Thursday, Zelenskyy had announced there was "good news" from the front, without elaborating.

Lyman is located around 160 kilometres southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. For months, it has served as a logistics and transport hub anchoring Russian operations in the Donetsk region.

The Institute for the Study of War says that losing the city would be a major blow to Moscow's war effort.

“The collapse of the Lyman pocket will likely be highly consequential to the Russian grouping [and] may allow Ukrainian troops to threaten Russian positions along the western Luhansk,” the Washington-based institute said.

If Kyiv recaptures Lyman, it would be their biggest successful counteroffensive since taking swathes of the Kharkiv region earlier this month.

Putin has made it a priority for Russian forces to control all of the industrial Donbas regions and his "partial mobilisation" of Russian troops aims to fortify Russian positions.

In addition to Lyman, Russian occupation forces in the neighbouring Kherson region reported on Friday that a senior government official was killed in a Ukrainian strike.

Alexei Katerinitshev, a deputy head of the Moscow-backed administration, was killed "in a precise strike" on his home on Thursday night, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

In this image released by the Police Press Service, the view from a drone shows the site of a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 Credit: Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP

Zaporizhzhia attack

Earlier on Friday, at least 25 people died after an air strike on a convoy of civilian cars in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have blamed each other for the attack, which occurred near a crossing point between Ukrainian-controlled territory and the region occupied by Russian forces.

"The enemy launched a rocket attack on a humanitarian convoy of civilians, people were lining up to go to the temporarily occupied area, to meet relatives, to receive aid," Ukrainian regional governor Oleksandr Staroukh said on Telegram.

At least 28 others are reported to have been injured in the air strike. Images shared on social media showed burned-out vehicles and bodies lying in the road.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at Russia on Friday, calling its leaders "terrorists" and "bloodthirsty scum" after the missile attack.

"Only complete terrorists can do this and they should have no place in the civilised world," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed representative, meanwhile accused Ukrainian forces of firing on the convoy to prevent these civilians from reaching the Russian-occupied area.

Moscow has always denied deliberately attacking civilians.