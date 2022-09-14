Ukrainian counter-offensive ‘is not finished yet’ – Petro Poroshenko

In the last week, Ukraine has pulled off a stunning series of counter-attacks in the north-east of the country.

Speaking to Euronews, former Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko is convinced that there are more advances to come

"This is more than 3,000 square kilometres and the impulse is not finished yet, despite the fact that Putin try to collect as soon as possible the reserve and bring them from Russian territory to the border of the Kharkiv region".

Poroshenko framed the fight and Europe’s support, not in the terms of assistance to Ukraine, but as an investment in collective European security.

" Western people start to understand that this is not an assistance for Ukraine. This is an investment of every single European member state, in their own security. Because if we do not stop Putin here in Ukraine tomorrow Putin appears in their own country."

You can watch parts of Mr Poroshenko’s interview, above