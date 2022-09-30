Ukraine war: Russia president Putin annexes four Ukrainian territories in Kremlin ceremonyComments
Follow live updates as Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to stage a ceremony in an ornate Kremlin hall to proclaim Russia's rule over around 15% of Ukraine, the biggest annexation in Europe since World War II.
In summary
- Vladimir Putin set to formally annex four Ukrainian regions on Friday.
- It follows 'referendums' in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia the West has slammed as "illegal".
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at the move and said Putin wanted "war more than life".
- UN chief Antonio Guterres called it a "dangerous escalation" and a violation of the United Nations charter.
- It comes as Ukrainian forces "partially surround" a strategic city in eastern Ukraine.
- Meanwhile, a Russian rocket attack killed at least 25 in Zaporizhzhia, while another 50 were wounded.
Putin continues talking about history, slams the West
After delving into historical justifications for Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, Putin now talks about the role of the West and its perception of Russia.
"They want to see us as their colony, they want to rob us," Putin says. "They are using double standards, triple standards. They're taking us for fools."
"Russia will not continue to live under these false rules."
European Parliament president says EU does not recognise 'illegal annexation'
In a tweet on Friday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola slammed Putin's annexation speech, saying that the bloc does not recognise "Russia's sham referenda (and) Kremlin's illegal annexation.
"We #StandWithUkraine," she concluded.
Putin invokes Soviet Union legacy, claims the four occupied areas are now 'Russia forever'
Ukraine made a mistake in leaving the USSR, Putin said. It belongs to Russia, according to him.
But the annexation -- which he labelled as an "expression of the will of the people" -- means that Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are now "Russia forever".
Putin begins his speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun his speech to formally annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
His opening remarks included asking for a moment of silence for those killed on the Russian side in the war in Ukraine, or what he insisted on calling "special operation".
Zelenskyy: 'Everything will be Ukraine'
Ukraine's president says his country will not give up on retaking all the regions which are occupied and to be annexed by Moscow.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram channel on Friday that Ukraine is in control of the situation and that “Everything will be Ukraine”.
Zelenskyy said he discussed the plans for the liberation of Russian-occupied territories with Ukraine's supreme military commander-in-chief.
He said Ukraine is continuing to supply its troops with further weapons and ammunition.
Officials gather as Putin is to commence his speech
The ornate Kremlin hall where Russian President Vladimir Putin is about to give his speech is completely full, with officials arriving before time to take their places.
According to the announced programme, Putin's formal annexation of four areas of Ukraine will be followed by a pop concert at Red Square.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are in the hall.
All four Russian-appointed leaders of the occupied regions to be annexed are also in attendance.
Areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be annexed by Russia unclear, says Peskov
Moscow has recognised the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics within their 2014 borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Friday.
The borders of the parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that Putin is about to formally annex are unclear, according to Dmitry Peskov.
"I need to clarify this. I can't answer this question right now," Peskov said.