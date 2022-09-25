English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Switzerland

Voters in Switzerland reject referendum motion to end factory farming

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews and SRF
euronews_icons_loading
Swiss citizens will vote against a ban on intensive livestock farming
Swiss citizens will vote against a ban on intensive livestock farming   -   Copyright  CHSRF

Voters in Switzerland have rejected a referendum motion that would have put an end to factory farming in the country.

Almost two-thirds of those who cast a ballot opposed the initiative, which would have outlawed intensive farming methods.

Farmers' unions had opposed the move, arguing that animal rights are already protected by existing restrictions, which limit the quantities of livestock any single farm can keep. Citizens had also expressed concerns over the impact on food prices.

In a separate referendum, the Swiss did agree to raise the retirement age for women from 64 to 65.