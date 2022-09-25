Voters in Switzerland have rejected a referendum motion that would have put an end to factory farming in the country.

Almost two-thirds of those who cast a ballot opposed the initiative, which would have outlawed intensive farming methods.

Farmers' unions had opposed the move, arguing that animal rights are already protected by existing restrictions, which limit the quantities of livestock any single farm can keep. Citizens had also expressed concerns over the impact on food prices.

In a separate referendum, the Swiss did agree to raise the retirement age for women from 64 to 65.