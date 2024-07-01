EventsEventsPodcasts
The house is cleared of mud by rescue teams
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Tragic storms in Valais, extensive recovery efforts initiated

The storms have caused the tragic loss of four lives. Roads, cellars, and railway services were affected by significant flooding in the Goms region. Emergency services are actively involved in cleaning up affected areas, with a particular focus on the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway. President Viola Amherd's visit to the site underscores the gravity of the situation and the ongoing commitment to restoring safety and normalcy in the region.

