This weekend, the Navisence River overflowed, halting production at Chippis' major aluminum plant near Sierre. While most returned home by Saturday, 59 remained evacuated. The bridge between Chippis and Sierre was closed, and engineers are assessing the situation. The removal of debris, particularly tree trunks, is crucial to prevent further hazards.
Video. Valais residents evaluate flood damage after muddy waters recede
This weekend, the Navisence River overflowed, halting production at Chippis' major aluminum plant near Sierre. While most returned home by Saturday, 59 remained evacuated. The bridge between Chippis and Sierre was closed, and engineers are assessing the situation. The removal of debris, particularly tree trunks, is crucial to prevent further hazards.