Oktoberfest returns after 2 year hiatus - in pictures
By Joshua Askew with AP/AFP
Oktoberfest is back in Germany following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Revellers surged into venues at 9:00 a.m. local time to get prime seats for the epic beer festival, which began with Munich's mayor tapping the first keg and announcing "o'zapft is," or "it's tapped" in the Bavarian dialect.
Now in its 187th incarnation, Euronews has compiled a selection of some of the best Oktoberfest photographs, showing the bicep-challenging beer mugs, pretzels the size of dinner plants, men and women in traditional dress, plus much more.