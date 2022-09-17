English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Germany

Oktoberfest returns after 2 year hiatus - in pictures

Access to the comments Comments
By Joshua Askew  with AP/AFP
Oktoberfest back for first time since pandemic, Saturday 17 2022.
Oktoberfest back for first time since pandemic, Saturday 17 2022.   -   Copyright  Michael Probst/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Oktoberfest is back in Germany following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Revellers surged into venues at 9:00 a.m. local time to get prime seats for the epic beer festival, which began with Munich's mayor tapping the first keg and announcing "o'zapft is," or "it's tapped" in the Bavarian dialect.

Now in its 187th incarnation, Euronews has compiled a selection of some of the best Oktoberfest photographs, showing the bicep-challenging beer mugs, pretzels the size of dinner plants, men and women in traditional dress, plus much more. 

Michael Probst/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
People run onto the festival ground on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.Michael Probst/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michael Probst/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Young people reach out for free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest.Michael Probst/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michael Probst/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A waiter carries beer in one of the beer tents.Michael Probst/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors
Visitors hold up their beer mugs as they celebrate during the opening of the Oktoberfest beer festival at the Theresienwiese fair grounds in Munich.CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors
A vendor hangs up gingerbread hearts for sale at her booth as last preparations are under way for Oktoberfes.CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors
Visitors smile after they got hold of a beer mug in a beer tent during the opening of the Oktoberfest.CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors
Brass musicians play their instruments as they arrive in front of a beer tent during the opening of the Oktoberfest.CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors
A waitress carries beer mugs in a beer tent during the opening of the Oktoberfest.CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP or licensors