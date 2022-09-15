Ahmas Massoud: Afghanistan’s last resistance

To many, Ahmad Massoud has become a symbol of Afghanistan’s fight for freedom and sovereignty.

He’s the heir of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla commander who fought against the Soviet occupation of the 1980s and stood up to the Taliban when they first took over in the 1990s.

He’s now leading the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which is militarily opposing the new Taliban regime. They do not control much territory but remain active around the strategic Panjshir Valley.

Euronews’ International Correspondent Anelise Borges sat down with Massoud, who reflected on just over one year of Taliban domination in the country.

“I stayed in Kabul and many people stayed in Kabul with one hope: despite everything, we were hoping for a peaceful transition.

However, unfortunately, the collapse of the government, the miscalculation and the intention of Taliban for not solving the problems of Afghanistan through peace and dialogue – [this all meant that it] ended in that catastrophe.”

You can see Euronews’ full report on the interview, above