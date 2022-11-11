Afghan women were banned from entering amusement parks in the capital Kabul this week, days after the country announced more public restrictions on women and girls.

Since sweeping to power last year, the Taliban have cracked down on the freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan, preventing them from leaving home without a male relative and forcing them to wear face coverings.

"We are just bored and fed-up, with being at home all day, our minds are tired, " one Afghan woman told reporters. "There are no schools, no work … We should at least have a place to have fun."

The Taliban have banned women from using gyms and parks in Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 10. Ebrahim Noroozi/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

A man looks at an empty Ferris wheel, 10 Nov. 2022. ALI KHARA/REUTERS

A conspicuous lack of women in a park in Afghanistan Nov 10, 2022. Ebrahim Noroozi/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

A Taliban fighter stands guard in an amusement park, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Ebrahim Noroozi/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

Afghan women stand outside an amusement park, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Ebrahim Noroozi/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

November 9, 2022, shows a amusement rides at the Habibullah Zazai Park on the outskirts of Kabul. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP or licensors