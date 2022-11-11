By Euronews
Afghan women were banned from entering amusement parks in the capital Kabul this week, days after the country announced more public restrictions on women and girls.
Since sweeping to power last year, the Taliban have cracked down on the freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan, preventing them from leaving home without a male relative and forcing them to wear face coverings.
"We are just bored and fed-up, with being at home all day, our minds are tired, " one Afghan woman told reporters. "There are no schools, no work … We should at least have a place to have fun."