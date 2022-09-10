Charles III to be formally proclaimed King at the Accession Council

As the United Kingdom and the world continue to mourn Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, her son Charles -- now King Charles III -- is to be proclaimed King at the Accession Council in the state apartments of St James’s Palace.

The historic session proclaiming Charles III as the new sovereign will be followed by the reading of the Principal Proclamation from the palace's balcony, followed by fanfare and gun salutes.

The new King will hold his first Privy Council after the ceremony.

