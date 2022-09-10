English
United Kingdom
Live

Charles III to be formally proclaimed King at the Accession Council

By Euronews
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, look at floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace, 9 September 2022   -   Copyright  Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

As the United Kingdom and the world continue to mourn Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, her son Charles -- now King Charles III -- is to be proclaimed King at the Accession Council in the state apartments of St James’s Palace.

The historic session proclaiming Charles III as the new sovereign will be followed by the reading of the Principal Proclamation from the palace's balcony, followed by fanfare and gun salutes.

The new King will hold his first Privy Council after the ceremony.

Follow Saturday's events in our live blog below:

09:47

In summary

10:24

The Crown pauses production of its latest season out of respect for Elizabeth II

“The Crown,” Netflix's acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch's passing.

A spokesperson for the award-winning series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the Queen's funeral.

The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature Queen. 

Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the Queen, will premiere in November.

09:54

What happens on Saturday and in the coming days?

Here are the main events lined up for the weekend and subsequent days, as the UK mourns Queen Elizabeth and goes through the formalities of King Charles' accession.

(Timings are all BST, +1 for CET)

— 10 a.m. — Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed King.

— 11 a.m. — An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James's Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the UK.

— 1 p.m. — Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the Queen.

Subsequent days:

— The Queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, where the coffin is likely to rest at Holyrood Palace before being moved to St. Giles' Cathedral so members of the public can pay their respects.

— The coffin will be transported by train or plane to London.

— The Queen will then lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will again be able to pay their respects.

— A state funeral at Westminster Abbey will be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

— The period of national mourning will end after the day of the Queen’s funeral.