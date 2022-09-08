Leaders from across Europe paid tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen reigned for 70 years and died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday.

European leaders mourned the Queen and paid tribute to the historic duration of her reign and her history of service to the United Kingdom.

"Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide," tweeted European Council President Charles Michel.

"Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Queen's death left a "sense of loss in the lives of many" in the UK and throughout the world.

"Her courage and devotion to serving her country was a source of great strength to many and an anchor of stability in the hardest times.

"The Queen's steadfast dedication to her country, love of family and of her people informed every day of her long reign," she continued.

"Few have shaped global history like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"Her unbreakable commitment to duty and service was an example to all," said Metsola, who tweeted a photo of the Queen addressing the European Parliament.

The EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said: "Queen Elizabeth Il’s remarkable reign oversaw key events of the 20th and 21st century.

"The EU pays tribute to her unique contribution to building peace & reconciliation."

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin conveyed his "deepest sympathy" to the Royal Family and the UK government on the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen’s reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world," said Martin.

"Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique."

Martin added that she was popular with the Irish people.

"In particular, I recall the warmth of the welcome she received from the public in Cork during her walkabout at the English Market," said Martin.

Fishmonger Pat O'Connell shows his wares to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the English Market in Cork, Ireland, May 20, 2011 AP Photo/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron remembered "a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

He said she had "embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years."

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that she was "profoundly saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II" and that Estonia mourned alongside the Royal Family.

"Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It's the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire," Kallas said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent his condolences "to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II."

He called her "a figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called her "a role model and inspiration for millions, including here in Germany."

"Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will not be forgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful sense of humour," Scholz tweeted.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the Queen was "a key figure in world history over the last seventy years."

Draghi called her a "beloved symbol of her country" who garnered respect from around the world.

"She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society undergoing continuous and profound change.

"Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and to the Commonwealth and the immense dignity with which she carried out her role for such a long time have been an endless source of admiration for generations."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the Queen had "devotedly served her nation throughout her life."

"And she has served us by her example as a self-sacrificing, wise and prudent leader who knew how to lead her country through any storm."

Greek Prime Minister**Kyriakos Mitsotakissaid that the "duty, service, and dedication she demonstrated throughout her reign was not just exemplary but extraordinary.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that the Queen's "70-year long reign has marked British history since the Second World War."

"My sincere condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom."