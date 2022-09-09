Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died — bringing to an end a 70-year reign.

A statement on the royal website said the 96-year-old monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the afternoon.

Elizabeth was the UK's longest reigning monarch, taking the throne in 1952 upon the death of her father, King George VI.

She has been succeeded by her own son, Charles, will be known as King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen Consort would stay at Balmoral overnight before returning to London on Friday.

See below for a summary of Friday's developments: