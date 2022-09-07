The UK's new prime minister, Liz Truss, who has a daunting to-do list topped by soaring energy bills and a potential economic recession, spent her first hours in 10 Downing Street sacking some of the old cabinet and bringing in her own team.

The appointments came thick and fast but there was a notable theme – a strong presence of loyalists who had backed her for the premiership.

Heading the list: the new Chancellor, or finance minister, Kwazi Kwarteng. Suella Braverman has become the new Home Secretary, replacing Priti Patel, with James Cleverly becoming Foreign Secretary, replacing Truss herself.

This is the first time in the UK's history that none of the great offices of state are held by white men.

Therese Coffey, Truss' closest political ally, was given the important health portfolio and becomes deputy prime minister, making the Truss and Coffey top duo the first all-female one in UK history.

Creating a cabinet and appointing their support staff can take days, but Truss has to hit the ground running, faced with a biting economic crisis, war in Europe and a struggle to keep people warm this winter.