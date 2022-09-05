Liz Truss' journey from 'Remainer' to 'Brexiteer' in her own words

"That European market is so precious, because we share the same regulations, we share the same rules over things like food safety, over animal health and welfare... If we were to leave that EU single market... those (UK) products would face additional costs in getting them into those markets, and it would mean in some cases that we could see markets close... I think we've got to be very careful about taking that single market for granted, and being outside that single market... it is really crucial to the amount of growth we've seen in food and drink exports over the past 40 years... The reason many of those investors want to invest in the UK market is because we have access to 500 million (EU) consumers... The 'out' campaign has been very clear, they've said they don't want to be part of the single market, I think that's a real worry for investment... It's in all of our interests to communicate the real impact on the ground, the real impact this would have on jobs, on livelihoods, because what we know is that less trade would mean fewer investments, fewer jobs, and that would feed through to people's incomes... that affects all of us in the overall economy." — address to the Food and Drink Industry annual dinner as Environment Secretary, May 19, 2016. (The UK left the EU's single market at the end of 2020).