Swiss police find 23 migrants crammed into delivery van near Lucerne

Police in Switzerland have found 23 migrants packed into the back of a delivery van during a routine traffic stop.

The Italian-registered vehicle was stopped early on Monday morning near the central city of Lucerne.

Officers found the migrants standing, crammed into the windowless cargo area of the van. Police said they had been shut in the van for several hours without a break.

The migrants were aged between 20 and 50 and were from Afghanistan, India, Syria and Bangladesh, police said in a statement.

The group reportedly wanted to travel to European countries beyond Switzerland.

The driver, a 27-year-old Gambian man who lives in Italy, was arrested and faces an investigation on suspicion of human trafficking.