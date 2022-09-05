Slovakia on alert after escaped tiger from Ukraine seen in park

Authorities in eastern Slovakia have urged residents to be cautious after a tiger was spotted in a border area over the weekend.

The young animal had escaped from a private breeder in the town of Strychava in neighbouring Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Poloniny national park said on Facebook that photo traps had registered the tiger’s presence near three Slovakian towns.

The town of Ulic had told citizens to limit their outdoors movementsand not take any risks.

"In case you see an animal, call the police or the mayor of the village," a Facebook post read.

Police in the region said they were informed about the escaped tiger by their Ukrainian counterparts.

TIGER NA HRANICI S UKRAJINOU Včera krátko po 17.30h operačné stredisko RHCP v Sobranciach prijalo informáciu od svojich... Posted by Polícia Slovenskej republiky on Sunday, September 4, 2022

On Monday, Slovakia's Environment Ministry said there had been no new sightings of the animal.

Poloniny national park director Miroslav Bural told the Tasr news agency that the tiger was originally kept at a zoo in eastern Ukraine but had been transported west due to the Russian invasion.