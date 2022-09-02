Man dies after attack at gay pride event in western Germany

A 25-year-old man has died from his injuries after being attacked at a gay pride event last week in the northwestern German city of Münster.

Prosecutors say the young man -- identified only as Malte -- came to help other people who were being insulted at a Christopher Street Day rally on 27 August.

A man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground, before fleeing with another person. Malte succumbed to his injuries early on Friday morning.

Police have issued a description of the male suspects and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The German government’s "queer commissioner", Sven Lehmann, has expressed shock at the death.

“Malte has died following a hate attack at the CSD Münster,” Lehmann wrote on Twitter.

“I’m stunned and sad. My condolences and deep sympathy go to his family and friends. Violence against queer people is a threat that we must all stand up to.”