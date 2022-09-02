English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Germany

Man dies after attack at gay pride event in western Germany

Access to the comments Comments
By AP  with Euronews
People have laid out a flag with painted stones after the attack in Munster.
People have laid out a flag with painted stones after the attack in Munster.   -   Copyright  David Inderlied/dpa via AP

A 25-year-old man has died from his injuries after being attacked at a gay pride event last week in the northwestern German city of Münster.

Prosecutors say the young man -- identified only as Malte -- came to help other people who were being insulted at a Christopher Street Day rally on 27 August.

A man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground, before fleeing with another person. Malte succumbed to his injuries early on Friday morning.

Police have issued a description of the male suspects and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The German government’s "queer commissioner", Sven Lehmann, has expressed shock at the death.

“Malte has died following a hate attack at the CSD Münster,” Lehmann wrote on Twitter.

“I’m stunned and sad. My condolences and deep sympathy go to his family and friends. Violence against queer people is a threat that we must all stand up to.”