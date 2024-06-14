EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Special coverage

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Missile strike from Yemen-backed Houthi rebels sets a cargo ship ablaze

An HSC-7 helicopter lands on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon in the Red Sea, Wednesday on June 12, 2024.
An HSC-7 helicopter lands on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon in the Red Sea, Wednesday on June 12, 2024. Copyright AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for missile attacks on three ships in the Arabian and Red Seas as part of a campaign targeting vessels with alleged Israeli links.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two cruise missiles launched by Houthi rebels have set a bulk cargo carrier ablaze in the Gulf of Aden.

The strike, which hit the Ukrainian-owned and Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier the M/V Verbena, caught on fire.

One civilian mariner was severely wounded in the attack, before being flown by a US helicopter to a nearby ship for medical treatment.

In a statement, the US Central Command said, "The M/V Verbena reported damage and subsequent fires on board. The crew continues to fight the fire."

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack as well as two others on ships in the Red Sea. Central Command clarified that these other attacks caused "no injuries or significant damage.”

The group has been targeting shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor, claiming their strikes are aimed at stopping the war and supporting Palestinians.

The Houthis have launched over 50 attacks on ships since November, killing three sailors according to the US Maritime Administration.

A US-led airstrike campaign has hit back in response since January, with a series of strikes that have killed at least 16 and wounded 42 others, according to the rebels.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch boat-borne bomb attack against Greek-owned ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels detain 11 UN local staff members

EU ship destroys Houthi rebel drone in Red Sea fired from Yemen

Ships rocket UN assault Houthis injury