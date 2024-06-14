By Euronews with AP

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for missile attacks on three ships in the Arabian and Red Seas as part of a campaign targeting vessels with alleged Israeli links.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two cruise missiles launched by Houthi rebels have set a bulk cargo carrier ablaze in the Gulf of Aden.

The strike, which hit the Ukrainian-owned and Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier the M/V Verbena, caught on fire.

One civilian mariner was severely wounded in the attack, before being flown by a US helicopter to a nearby ship for medical treatment.

In a statement, the US Central Command said, "The M/V Verbena reported damage and subsequent fires on board. The crew continues to fight the fire."

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack as well as two others on ships in the Red Sea. Central Command clarified that these other attacks caused "no injuries or significant damage.”

The group has been targeting shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor, claiming their strikes are aimed at stopping the war and supporting Palestinians.

The Houthis have launched over 50 attacks on ships since November, killing three sailors according to the US Maritime Administration.

A US-led airstrike campaign has hit back in response since January, with a series of strikes that have killed at least 16 and wounded 42 others, according to the rebels.