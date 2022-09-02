IAEA Chief says integrity of Zaporizhzhia power plant is a priority

International Atomic Energy Agency chief, Rafael Grossi, compared between being at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to watching the situation from afar as "like day and night".

Speaking on his return to Vienna after visiting the the site with a team of inspectors, Grossi admitted that although they were aware of conditions ahead of deployment --being on the ground was an eye opening experience.

"My concern will be the physical integrity, will be the power supply and of course the staff", Grossi told reporters.

The IAEA's mission has been shrouded in controversy. After criticising Grossi's failure to call for the demilitarisation of the plant on Thursday, Ukraine accused Russia of manipulating the visit and engaging in blackmail.

While Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, has strongly denied this and in turn accused Ukraine of practicing nuclear terrorism.

IAEA experts will remain at the plant for several more days to prepare a full report on the situation.