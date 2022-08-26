Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Italian tenor was one of the most acclaimed classical singers of the 20th century and was affectionally known as the "King of the High Cs” due to his extraordinary vocal range.

He won five Grammy Awards and two Primetime Emmys for televised concerts.

Pavarotti died in 2007 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Speaking at the ceremony in Los Angeles, Cristina Pavarotti said she was honored to represent her father on the occasion and wished he could have been there to receive the accolade.