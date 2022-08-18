Euronews has been shortlisted for a 2022 International Emmy Award.

It was for international correspondent Anelise Borges' reporting of last year's Afghanistan crisis, which was triggered by the Taliban sweeping back into power and the US' chaotic troop withdrawal.

"Armed with just an iPhone, [Borges] secured interviews with Taliban, and documented the fears of at-risk Afghans and the nascent feeling of resistance of ordinary citizens, particularly women, against their new rulers," said the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS) in a statement.

The award recognises "excellence" in television production and will be judged by leading media and entertainment figures.

Other award nominees are Al Jazeera English for their coverage of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, ITV News, who captured the storming of the US Capitol in 2021, and Brazil's Jornal Nacional for revealing how COVID patients were used as guinea pigs to test unproven treatments.

“As the world reels from COVID-19, and from conflict across the planet, access to reliable news is more important than ever,” said IATAS President Bruce Paisner. “We salute the journalists around the world who take great risks every day to bring vital stories to the television audience.”

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on 28 September.