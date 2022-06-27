Knife attacker kills one and wounds five at German asylum shelter

A knife-wielding attacker has stabbed several people in a shelter for asylum-seekers in southern Germany.

Police said in a statement that one man was killed in the attack and at least five others were wounded, some seriously.

The attacker, a 31-year-old old resident of the shelter, was detained by authorities on Sunday evening.

He is reported to have knocked on the doors of the rooms of the building in Kressbronn before stabbing residents "indiscriminately".

One man died of his injuries right away, one seriously injured man was flown to a hospital, and four other injured people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Forensic specialists were investigating the scene on Monday morning.