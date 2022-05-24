Albanian man arrested for inciting terrorism on social media

An Albanian man has been arrested for allegedly using social media to call for terror attacks against "important state institutions".

Police said on Tuesday that the 56-year old man -- identified only as I.S. (L.)-- used fake online profiles to post “inciting photos and writings, public calls and propaganda to commit terror attacks".

The suspect also posted support for the so-called Islamic State (IS) group and the war in Syria.

The man was charged with terrorism offences and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Police say the suspect held "religious extremist inclinations".

Dozens of Albanian nationals have previously joined extremist and radical groups in Syria and Iraq, but authorities say no citizens have become members in the last six to seven years.