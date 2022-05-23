'We don't have anything left': Destruction on Ukraine's southern front

A Euronews reporter on the ground on Ukraine's southern front in southern front has sent this dispatch on the devastation to local infrastructure and day-to-day life as a result of the Russian invasion.

The area was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces but has been damaged beyond recognition. Footage provided to Euronews shows a bridge that used to lead to a base further south has been completely destroyed, while a school that was overrun by Russian troops is now in tatters.

There was also evidence of cluster bombs having been dropped on the road. Russians are still shelling the area despite the Ukrainian forces' recent advance.

On the road, the team met a woman who said she and her husband had finally decided to leave after their barn, kitchen and garage were wrecked in a bombardment.

"My husband and I were injured," she said. "I was thrown some two meters. The basement was full of smoke. We couldn’t be there."

"We don’t have anything left. We only brought what we could take with us. And we’re leaving."

Watch the full report in the video player above.